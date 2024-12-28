Playboi Carti's YouTube Gets Hacked With Fake "I Am Music" Album Following Fans Mass Outrage

BYZachary Horvath867 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15: Playboi Carti performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Fans are taking matters into their own hands now.

Playboi Carti fans are currently going through it right now. While it's certainly up to the artist and the label to drop the project, his supporters should know how he rocks. The Georgia act has been perhaps the most mysterious MC we have going today. Any update of his regarding new material needs to not be taken so seriously, especially given where we're at. Even if you have insiders telling you something is on the way, still expect nothing. But fans didn't over the holiday as many were left despondent after I Am Music failed to drop on the 25th and now the 27th.

In fact, some are so fed up that they are leading a mass social media unfollowing on New Year's Eve. Just like when it comes to Playboi Carti making promises, we are laughing at this "strike," if you will. The delusion will definitely still be there. This just comes across as folks coping hard. But who knows. Let's see what 2025 brings. Additionally, others have created a website dedicated to the rapper's career in the 2020s so far.

Read More: 42 Dugg's Sports Betting Rage Towards Russell Wilson Leads To Being A Lauging Stock On Social Media

Playboi Carti... It Might Be Time To Drop The Album

It's actually pretty robust breakdown of every update, failed promise, and etc. for I Am Music and Whole Lotta Red. All of this if essentially fans making their voices heard, however, there's a good chance this falls on deaf ears. But people are continuing to do so today now as well as it appears that Carti's YouTube was hacked. Folks on X were able to discover that someone made the "ALL RED" MC's banner on his account the "I AM MUSIC" promotional logo.

However, it's more than that. There's also a fake version of the album included on his "Releases" tab. It contains 15 old leaks from throughout his career, with some sounding like ones from his self-titled era. Whoever did this also put the titles of the songs that Carti released on his Instagram and YouTube accounts such as "2024," "H00DBYAIR," "BACKR00MS," and more. Fans aren't messing around, so Carti... you may want to take matters into your own hands now.

Read More: Cam'ron Involved In Christmas Snowmobile Mishap Leads To Frostbite

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...