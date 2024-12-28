Playboi Carti's YouTube Gets Hacked With Fake "I Am Music" Album Following Fans Mass Outrage

Fans are taking matters into their own hands now.

Playboi Carti fans are currently going through it right now. While it's certainly up to the artist and the label to drop the project, his supporters should know how he rocks. The Georgia act has been perhaps the most mysterious MC we have going today. Any update of his regarding new material needs to not be taken so seriously, especially given where we're at. Even if you have insiders telling you something is on the way, still expect nothing. But fans didn't over the holiday as many were left despondent after I Am Music failed to drop on the 25th and now the 27th.

In fact, some are so fed up that they are leading a mass social media unfollowing on New Year's Eve. Just like when it comes to Playboi Carti making promises, we are laughing at this "strike," if you will. The delusion will definitely still be there. This just comes across as folks coping hard. But who knows. Let's see what 2025 brings. Additionally, others have created a website dedicated to the rapper's career in the 2020s so far.

Playboi Carti... It Might Be Time To Drop The Album

It's actually pretty robust breakdown of every update, failed promise, and etc. for I Am Music and Whole Lotta Red. All of this if essentially fans making their voices heard, however, there's a good chance this falls on deaf ears. But people are continuing to do so today now as well as it appears that Carti's YouTube was hacked. Folks on X were able to discover that someone made the "ALL RED" MC's banner on his account the "I AM MUSIC" promotional logo.