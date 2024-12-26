DJ Akademiks Attempts To Reassure Playboi Carti Fans As "I Am Music" Turns Into "I Have No Music"

Carti has six more days.

Playboi Carti has been teasing I AM MUSIC for over a year at this point, but he has not delivered. Overall, this is an album that was also supposed to drop in 2024. However, we have six days left in the year and there is still nothing on streaming services. While Carti did preview half a dozen new songs at Rolling Loud, there is still no real timeline for when his album may drop. Some fans believe it could be coming out this Friday, although that feels like a real stretch at this point.

One person who has been tapped in with Carti's camp is none other than DJ Akademiks. In fact, it was Ak who helped break the news that Carti would drop Whole Lotta Red on Christmas Day. During his most recent livestream, Akademiks claimed that the album was still coming and that it was going to happen soon. However, Ak also noted that he cannot give a release date right now and that it is killing him because he seemingly knows what that date is.

Playboi Carti Fans Are In Despair

When asked it the album would drop in 2024, he gave a look to the camera and it was pretty ambiguous as to what he truly meant here. It could either mean the album really is coming or it could mean we will have to wait a few weeks. What is known is that Carti has begun rolling out the merch packages for the album, which suggests that it could very well be on the way. Friday, December 27th seems like a logical release date, but who knows at this point?