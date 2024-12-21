Playboi Carti Trolls Fan Who Begs Him To Drop "I AM MUSIC" Album

The rapper continues to confound.

Playboi Carti went years without engaging with fans on social media. We are in a different era, however. The rapper has been active on Instagram and Twitter for the past few months. Fans initially took this to mean he had a new album coming. The social media return has only yielded one single and one collab with The Weeknd, though. Playboi Carti has yet to release I AM MUSIC, his anticipated third album. He has, however, decided to troll fans who are directly asking him for a release date.

Playboi Carti posted photos of himself on Instagram. The comments were mostly positive, with many praising the rapper's "cool" appearance. There were more than a few fans, however, who were tired of the photos. They want music, after waiting years for I AM MUSIC to drop. "Good fit but pls drop," wrote one particularly incensed user. Playboi Carti decided to respond to said user, but his response was more confusing than anything. Instead of proving a date or a flippant response, he simply wrote: "BET." It's not clear what Carti meant here.

Playboi Carti has done everything but provide concrete details since the release of the "ALL RED" single. He has claimed to be releasing I AM MUSIC on a Thursday evening, only to have nothing release by the time midnight rolls around. He claimed to want to handle the album's production and rapping solo, then has gone on to tease collabs with superstars like Mustard, Lil Baby and Metro Boomin. Playboi Carti also said that Kanye West is producing songs for the album. There is, however, a few promising hints that we will get the album sooner than later.