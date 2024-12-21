DJ Akademiks Insists That Playboi Carti Will Drop Before 2024 Ends Despite Fans' Skepticism

Let it go, Ak... We'll be the first to apologize if you're actually somehow right.

Playboi Carti fans are still waiting on his new I AM MUSIC album, a process that they grew uncomfortably into over the past four years. Many of them think that we are still far away from the LP given his evasiveness and broken promises before, whereas a few still believe that it could drop before 2024 ends in just a little over a week. The leader of this latter pack is DJ Akademiks, who let off multiple recent tweets alluding to the Atlanta rapper dropping before the year is out. Very few people actually believe this, but Whole Lotta Red was a 2020 Christmas gift, so it's not an impossibility.

In fact, fans hold out more hope at press time than they have throughout Playboi Carti's entire rollout, as I AM MUSIC preorders are now "ready to ship." It's unclear what this website update for vinyl box sets actually means, or if it will reflect the product that fans will supposedly receive on digital streaming platforms. Regardless, it's a step in the right direction in fans' eyes, and one that points to a very prompt release, albeit in a vague way.

DJ Akademiks Claims Playboi Carti Is Dropping Soon

In addition, Playboi Carti also recently linked up with Metro Boomin, which also excited fans who continue to demand a drop. Of course, we doubt that any hypothetical new collab between the two will make the final tracklist given the timeline, but you can never be too sure. Sonically, the St. Louis producer typically falls well outside of Carti's usual pallets these days, but "Type S**t" was welcome proof that they can find common ground. As such, fans expect another banger on the way, although the question of when it will actually arrive becomes more cumbersome each week.