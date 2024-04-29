The Weeknd Makes Another Massive Food Donation To Gaza

While many celebrities have been afraid to discuss the ongoing conflict in Palestine, some have chosen to put their money where their mouths are. In the months since the conflict began outspoken celebs have attended protest events, made public outcries to their fanbase, or made large donations to relief efforts for the victims of the war. The latter is what The Weeknd did back in December when he donated 4 million meals to help feed those displaced and starved by the violence. Now he's once again making a substantial financial donation to the cause.

He's contributed another $2 million to relief efforts. It came from his XO humanitarian fund and took the form of 18 million loaves of bread. A statement released today reveals that the bread can be used to feed 157,000 Palestinians for a month. “We are very grateful for Abel’s continued support as WFP works to respond to the urgent hunger crisis in Gaza. Hunger is a human-made problem, and as such, it is solvable. We have enough food in this world to feed everyone; all we need is the funding and safe access to make it happen. Thanks to Abel’s designation, families and children will receive the food they so desperately need," the president of the World Food Program said in a statement announcing the donation.

The Weeknd Donates 18 Million Loaves Of Bread To Gaza

