The Weeknd Makes Another Massive Food Donation To Gaza

BYLavender Alexandria65 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, The Weeknd performs for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

His first massive donation came back in December.

While many celebrities have been afraid to discuss the ongoing conflict in Palestine, some have chosen to put their money where their mouths are. In the months since the conflict began outspoken celebs have attended protest events, made public outcries to their fanbase, or made large donations to relief efforts for the victims of the war. The latter is what The Weeknd did back in December when he donated 4 million meals to help feed those displaced and starved by the violence. Now he's once again making a substantial financial donation to the cause.

He's contributed another $2 million to relief efforts. It came from his XO humanitarian fund and took the form of 18 million loaves of bread. A statement released today reveals that the bread can be used to feed 157,000 Palestinians for a month. “We are very grateful for Abel’s continued support as WFP works to respond to the urgent hunger crisis in Gaza. Hunger is a human-made problem, and as such, it is solvable. We have enough food in this world to feed everyone; all we need is the funding and safe access to make it happen. Thanks to Abel’s designation, families and children will receive the food they so desperately need," the president of the World Food Program said in a statement announcing the donation.

Read More: The Weeknd's Tour Makes Big Economic Impact In Colombia

The Weeknd Donates 18 Million Loaves Of Bread To Gaza

The Weeknd recently appeared on two of the biggest rap records of the year so far, Future & Metro Boomin's WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. Fans think that on the latter he may have taken shots at Drake. It's something Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross have all done recently. If he did aim at his former collaborator, it was in a much less direct way.

What do you think of The Weeknd making yet another massive donation to relief efforts for the conflict in Palestine? Do you think more fans will follow in his footsteps and make donations of their own? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is The Weeknd's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
FRANCE-CULTURE-MUSIC-CONCERTMusicThe Weeknd Provides 4 Million Meals To The People Of Gaza906
Mark LoMoglio - Pool/Getty ImagesMusicThe Weeknd Donates $1M To Hunger Relief Efforts In Ethiopia1316
Rich Fury for Getty ImagesMusicThe Weeknd Named U.N.'s Next World Food Programme Ambassador1435
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty ImagesMusicThe Weeknd Donates $300,000 For Beirut1267