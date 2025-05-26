Playboi Carti Labels Gio Ramos His "Wife" During "After Hours Til Dawn" Concert

Rolling Loud California 2025
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "I Am Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti has been serving as an opener for The Weeknd during his ongoing "After Hours Til Dawn Tour."

Playboi Carti described Gio Ramos as his “wife” while performing on The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Detroit. He did so right before launching into his collaboration with The Weeknd, "Rather Lie," from his latest album, Music. A clip of the moment is currently circulating on social media.

When DJ Akademiks shared the video on Instagam, fans had plenty to say about the relationship. "Iggy, Rubi Rose, Ice Spice and now Gio, Carti has a crazy list," one user wrote, referencing to other women Carti has been rumored to be linked to. Another user referenced Iggy Azalea's alleged complaints about Carti. They wrote: "See women don’t care if you a deadbeat father just be rich and popping."

Carti and Gio have been rumored to be dating for several months, although they've avoided speaking about the situation publicly. After the Met Gala, earlier this year, Carti shared a series of pictures of himself with Gio on Instagram while claiming they were banned from attending the event. "MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD @ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F*CK EM," he wrote at the time.

Additionally Carti mentioned Gio's "ex" while celebrating a record he achieved on the Billboard Hot 100. Following the release of Music, he tagged her on social media and wrote: “Ya ex could never.”

Playboi Carti Tour Dates

The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour resumed earlier this month at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Following their performances in Detroit, they'll head to Chicago, East Rutherford, Foxborough, and several more cities across the United States and Canada. The final show is set for San Antonio on September 3.

Carti's appearance on the tour comes as he's been making headlines for feuding with Kanye West on social media in recent weeks. The latest drama came when West previewed a song titled "Alive" on social media. Afterward, Carti posted a collaboration with NBA YoungBoy and accused Kanye of stealing his track.

