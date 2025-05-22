Playboi Carti Continues To Tease "BABY BOI" With Instagram Single "Dis Sh*t Easy"

BY Alexander Cole 121 Views
Playboi Carti was beefing with Kanye West on Wednesday and it seems like that inspired him to drop a new song.

Playboi Carti remains one of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world right now. Overall, his album MUSIC was one of the biggest releases of the year so far. It contained some massive features, and it even sparked a beef with Kanye West.

In fact, Ye dropped a song with NBA YoungBoy on Wednesday called "Alive." Just a couple of hours later, Carti accused Kanye of stealing the song, and dropped his own version.

Subsequently, Playboi Carti took to his Finsta again and posted a brand-new song that is presumably going to be on his next album, Baby Boi. The track is called "Dis Sh*t Easy" and it is only accessible through Instagram and YouTube rips.

Overall, the track is pretty stripped back as it comes in at under two minutes in length. Mostly, the song sees Carti using his deep voice and repeating "Some More" on the chorus. As for the instrumental, we get some nice strings here, and the sound is definitely in line with what we heard on MUSIC.

Whether or not we get an official release of this track, still remains to be seen. However, what we do know is that this song is a bit polarizing right now. Some are even accusing Carti of using AI again. Hopefully, this is not the case.

Playboi Carti - "Dis Shit Easy"

Quotable Lyrics:

Turned my jersey backwards, it say (Shut up) "Schyeah," I'm official, ho
Put them zips inside that baby bag, tell that baby, "Get off"
Tell them folks to run the swag back, we need all of that
Five hundred in the trash bag, I need all of that

