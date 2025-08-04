Playboi Carti Teases "Omerta" Release Amid "BABY BOI" Hype

Playboi Carti could've really just shut up for the rest of 2025 and fans would still praise him for MUSIC, but he's never been one to keep die-hards satisfied. Whether it's by being silent for a long time, or by teasing them with the next big thing for years, he loves to keep them guessing.

Furthermore, the latest way the Opium boss toyed with fans' emotions is via an Instagram note caught by Kurrco on Twitter, which simply read "OMERTA." This is a track title fans attributed to an unreleased Carti song he's played at recent festivals and live events. Does this mean it will come out soon? Probably not, but still, fans already created a lot of hype.

After the deluxe SORRY 4 DA WAIT release of MUSIC, King Vamp also offered a few features and guest performances here and there to hold them over. It's been a massive year for him, all in all.

But with more still supposedly on the way, the question is whether or not it will continue the current path or try something new.

Playboi Carti New Album

To find out, we have to wait for Playboi Carti's next album BABY BOI, which he teased a whole lot since dropping MUSIC. The title implies a different direction, and many fans hope "Omerta" and other unreleased gems will appear on it. But with no release date in sight or any other details, we will simply have to be patient.

DJ Swamp Izzo and Carti's girlfriend Gio confirmed that he finished the album already, so we'll see how long it takes for a follow-up. There have also been some other random social media interpretations and hints that drove fans a bit wild. Tracklist speculation, featured guests, and other topics continue to fill their brains up with hopium.