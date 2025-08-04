Playboi Carti Teases "Omerta" Release Amid "BABY BOI" Hype

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
"Omerta" is the name of a long-standing Playboi Carti cut that hasn't come out officially, and it might appear on the new album "BABY BOI."

Playboi Carti could've really just shut up for the rest of 2025 and fans would still praise him for MUSIC, but he's never been one to keep die-hards satisfied. Whether it's by being silent for a long time, or by teasing them with the next big thing for years, he loves to keep them guessing.

Furthermore, the latest way the Opium boss toyed with fans' emotions is via an Instagram note caught by Kurrco on Twitter, which simply read "OMERTA." This is a track title fans attributed to an unreleased Carti song he's played at recent festivals and live events. Does this mean it will come out soon? Probably not, but still, fans already created a lot of hype.

After the deluxe SORRY 4 DA WAIT release of MUSIC, King Vamp also offered a few features and guest performances here and there to hold them over. It's been a massive year for him, all in all.

But with more still supposedly on the way, the question is whether or not it will continue the current path or try something new.

Playboi Carti New Album

To find out, we have to wait for Playboi Carti's next album BABY BOI, which he teased a whole lot since dropping MUSIC. The title implies a different direction, and many fans hope "Omerta" and other unreleased gems will appear on it. But with no release date in sight or any other details, we will simply have to be patient.

DJ Swamp Izzo and Carti's girlfriend Gio confirmed that he finished the album already, so we'll see how long it takes for a follow-up. There have also been some other random social media interpretations and hints that drove fans a bit wild. Tracklist speculation, featured guests, and other topics continue to fill their brains up with hopium.

Meanwhile, other new music teases from Playboi Carti might just connect to an avalanche of new Atlanta bangers honoring the old days. Maybe it doesn't all have to land on a full-length album. We'll see if "Omerta" comes out soon, or if all these cuts in the vault are for live enjoyment only.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
