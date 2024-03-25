Playboi Carti's Antagonist Tour Officially Canceled

Last year, Playboi Carti fans got a pretty substantial announcement. He revealed he was going on tour and bringing basically his entire Opium label with him. But the hype shows faced delays and rescheduling quickly after the announcement that left the entire tour in jeopardy. With the originally announced dates earlier this year having already passed, fans recently got a painful update on the tour status. Tickets now read that the shows have been canceled and fans who purchased them are receiving their money back.

In the comments, fans react to the cancellation of the shows. "Who is not surprised???" and "not surprised at all" two responses read. Many were originally using the tour as potential evidence that Carti could be working on a new album after all. Now, many have let go of that notion entirely. "That album is never coming" and "There was no Music after all..." two more responses read. Check out all of the fan reactions to the tour cancellation below.

Playboi Carti Tour Is Officially Off

Over the weekend, Playboi Carti made an appearance on the rap album fans couldn't stop talking about. After more than a year of teasing Future and Metro Boomin finally unleashed their collaborative album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. Though they have features like The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and of course, Carti, almost all of the attention was taken by Kendrick Lamar who uses his verse to take shots at Drake and J. Cole.

All four of the people who feature on the track "Type Sh*t" made its debut at Rolling Loud in advance of the album's release. During Future and Metro Boomin's Sunday night headlining set, they were joined by both Playboi Carti and Travis Scott to perform the song together for the first time. What do you think of Playboi Carti's Antagonist tour finally being canceled months after it was scheduled to take place? Did you have tickets to see him perform this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

