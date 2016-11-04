ticketmaster
- MusicUsher's Concert Ticket Drop Leads To Fan Anger Over High Prices And Sold Out ShowsLong waits and exorbitant prices led to more fan frustration with Ticketmaster,By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Ticket Prices Lead To Class Action Lawsuit Against TicketmasterTicketmaster has been taking quite a few hits as of late.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYoung Guru Gives PSA About Beyoncé Tour TicketsThe star producer took to Instagram to remind people that, despite his Jay-Z connection, he can't help anyone get tickets for this tour.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsU.S. Senate Addresses Ticketmaster In Hearing After Taylor Swift DebacleThe U.S. Senate held a hearing to address issues with Ticketmaster and Live Nation on Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTicketmaster May Face Millions In Fines Following Bad Bunny Concert BacklashTicketmaster was dragged by Taylor Swift fans last month after their website crashed amid sales.By Jada Ojii
- MusicTicketmaster Apologizes For “Unprecedented” Ticket Fraud At Bad Bunny ConcertTicketmaster has issued an apology to Bad Bunny fans who were denied entry to his latest concert.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTicketmaster Apologizes To Taylor Swift For Ticket Sales DisasterTicketmaster has apologized to Taylor Swift and her fanbase over the recent debacle regarding tickets to her upcoming tour.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLive Nation Entertainment Under Investigation For Potential Abuse Of PowerThe news comes following the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco that ensued earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTicketmaster & Live Nation Offer New Refund Policies During COVID-19 PandemicTicketmaster and Live Nation are offering refunds to customers who purchased tickets for shows postponed for the coronavirus.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentTicketmaster Canada Inflated Ticket Prices, Slapped With $3.4 Million Dollar FineTicketmaster Canada is in serious trouble. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentEric André Announces "Biggest World Tour Ever" Spanning Europe, Australia & MoreThe "Legalize Everything" tour kicks off in Bristol, England on August 23rd.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne Is Reportedly Dropping New Album Ahead Of Blink-182 TourThe follow-up to "Tha Carter V" seems to be coming soon, according to Ticketmaster.By Aron A.
- NumbersNicki Minaj Pegs Travis Scott's Manager "Cocksucker Of The Day," Broaches ConspiracyNicki Minaj sounds off on Travis' manager on her latest Beats 1 Radio spot.By Devin Ch
- MusicJay Z & Beyonce's Cleveland Show Has A Shocking Amount Of Tickets AvailableCleveland needs to show more love for Beyonce & Jay Z.By Chantilly Post
- MusicRick Ross' First Performance Since Hospitalization Is TonightRick Ross will be performing for the first time since his life or death scare.By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce Fans Go Nuts After Ticketmaster Screws Up OTR II Tour TicketsBeyonce & Jay Z fans are on edge right now. By Chantilly Post
- MusicA New Jay-Z & Beyonce Concert Listing Has Fans Expecting Tour AnnouncementJay-Z and Beyonce may or may not be going on tour. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThere's Some Proof Of Beyonce & Jay Z Going On Tour & Fans Are Wild About ItBeyonce & Jay Z have fans have some hope to hold onto. By Chantilly Post
- NewsKanye West Cancels All "Saint Pablo" Dates Due To ExhaustionIt's official: The "Saint Pablo" tour is no more for 2016. The cancellation is reportedly a result of Kanye being exhausted due to his fashion pursuits. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye West Cancels Another "Saint Pablo" Show In L.A.The "Saint Pablo" tour has been experiencing a rocky run in California. After he ended early in Sacramento last night, Kanye cancelled tonight's L.A. show a few hours before it was set to begin. By Angus Walker
- NewsTicketmaster Issues Refunds For Kanye West's Abridged Sacramento ConcertTicketmaster will provide refunds to those who attended last night's "Saint Pablo" show in Sacramento, which was ended by Kanye West after three songs and another controversial rant. By Angus Walker
- NewsTicketmaster Says Kanye West Can't Promise Refunds For Abridged ConcertKanye West spoke too soon when he promised his LA audience a refund upon stopping last night's "Saint Pablo" show due to losing his voice. By Angus Walker