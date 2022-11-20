Ticketmaster has apologized to Taylor Swift and her fanbase for the debacle regarding tickets to her next tour. The company says that it is actively working to resolve the situation.

“We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans — especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets,” Ticketmaster wrote in a blog post on Friday.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

The company adds that they are working on fixing their site to handle the new demand.

“Once we get through that, if there are any next steps, updates will be shared accordingly,” they added.

The drama began when presale tickets for the tour went live, earlier this week. Ticketmaster’s website broke down due to the high demand for the shows.

Swift addressed the incident in a statement on Friday.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

After the presale opening crashed the site, Ticketmaster decided to cancel sales to the general public. They would have gone on sale, Friday.

The company cited “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

Simultaneous to the Swift drama, the Justice Department announced an antitrust investigation into Live Nation, the owner of Ticketmaster.

Swift’s tour will begin on March 17, 2023.

Check out Ticketmaster’s apology below.

We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened: https://t.co/1Gn4kRIvq8 — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 19, 2022

[Via]