Ticketmaster Hit With Massive Data Breach As Over Half A Billion Customers Have Their Personal Information Stolen

Not a good day to be a Ticketmaster user.

Ticketmaster is easily one of the largest companies in the entire world. Overall, they have a monopoly of sorts on the live events market. If you are someone who has bought tickets to either a concert or sporting event, you have probably dealt with Ticketmaster. In fact, you have probably dealt with some massive price spikes while trying to cop tickets in real-time. Although everyone has to use them, the Department of Justice is filing an antitrust lawsuit against them. However, there is no telling what will come of this.

Well, some bad news has hit the company once again this morning. According to Uproxx, the group ShinyHunters has claimed to have hacked Ticketmaster in what can be described as a data breach. They have allegedly stolen the personal information of 560 million customers, which comes out to 1.3 Terabytes. In fact, they are looking to sell this data for a total of $500K. As for what the hackers stole, they currently have usernames, contact information, order info, and partial payment info. Partial payment info meaning the expiry date of your credit card, as well as the last four digits.

Ticketmaster Customers Upset

Ticketmaster has not officially commented on the situation. Needless to say, customers are being left in the lurch on this one. Given all the scrutiny Ticketmaster is under right now, this is probably the last thing they need. Needless to say, consumer confidence is likely at an all time low.

Let us know what you think about this recent development, in the comments section down below. Does this news worry you at all as someone who uses Ticketmaster? Are you going to think twice about using them in the future? Additionally, stay tuned HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

