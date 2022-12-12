Ticketmaster has issued an apology after hundreds of fans were denied entry into Bad Bunny’s concert in Mexico City on Friday. The company says that an “unprecedented” amount of fake tickets were sold.

In the statement, Ticketmaster explained, “the issues with access were the result of an unprecedented number of fake tickets, which led to a not normal agglomeration of people and an intermittent operation of our system.”

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 12: Bad Bunny performs on stage during his World’s Hottest Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

“The above generated confusion and complicated the entrance to the stadium,” the statement further explained. “With the unfortunate consequence that people with legitimate tickets were denied access.”

Bad Bunny held the concert Estadio Azteca, which boasts a capacity of over 80,000. Security told fans who were denied entry that had fake, duplicated tickets, as well as canceled tickets.

At the present time, Bad Bunny is in the midst of his “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo.” The tour is currently producing some of the most lucrative concerts in history. According to Billboard, he’s grossed more than $232 million from 21 concerts in 15 cities. In the United States, his two sold-out shows at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium rank as some of the highest-grossing concerts in the country’s history. Only George Strait’s 2014 farewell show in Arlington, Texas ranks higher.

Friday night’s Bad Bunny fiasco comes one month following Ticketmaster canceling the public on-sale date for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.” At the time, they cited “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing system.” The U.S. Senate is also investigating Ticketmaster to determine whether they maintain a monopoly over the concert ticket market.

Estadio Azteca will be hosting another sold-out Bad Bunny show on Sunday night.

Check out Ticketmaster’s apology on Twitter below.

