Live Nation Faces $5 Million Class Action Lawsuit Over Ticketmaster Data Breach

DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Live Nation
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Live Nation corporate offices are viewed on May 23, 2024 in Hollywood, California. The Department of Justice has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation of illegally monopolizing the live entertainment industry to the detriment of concertgoers and artists alike. The lawsuit seeks to structure how the company operates and includes breaking apart the two entities. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The data breach allegedly affected up to 560 million users.

Live Nation is facing a massive class action lawsuit over the recent data breach from Ticketmaster which allegedly affected upwards of 560 million customers. The group ShinyHunters harvested users' full names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, and credit card information. The complaint accused the parent company of taking nearly two months to even notice the breach and also of having inadequate security protections in place.

The lawsuit cites several damages including invasion of privacy, an increase in spam calls, texts, and emails, and much more. "The Data Breach was a direct result of Defendant’s failure to implement adequate and reasonable data protection procedures, including vendor management, necessary to protect consumers’ PII from a foreseeable and preventable risk of unauthorized disclosure," the lawsuit reads, as caught by The Hollywood Reporter.

Live Nation Faces New Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: In this photo illustration, the Live. Nation app on May 23, 2024, in New York City. The Department of Justice has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses Ticketmaster and its parent company Live. Nation of illegally monopolizing the live entertainment industry to the detriment of concertgoers and artists alike. The lawsuit seeks to structure how the company operates and includes breaking apart the two entities. (Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

It continues: "Defendant disregarded the rights of Plaintiff and Class Members by, inter alia, intentionally, willfully, recklessly, or negligently failing to take adequate and reasonable measures to ensure its data systems, or the data systems of its vendors, were protected against unauthorized intrusions; failing to take standard and reasonably available steps to prevent the Data Breach; and failing to provide Plaintiff and ClassMembers prompt and accurate notice of the Data Breach. Plaintiff and Class Members are now at risk because of Defendant’s wrongful conduct." With the lawsuit, users are seeking $5 million in damages.

The latest legal action comes after the Department of Justice sued Live Nation, earlier this year, for allegedly acting as a monopoly, something the company has denied. Be on the lookout for further updates on Live Nation on HotNewHipHop.

