Kanye West Still Planning World Tour Despite Live Nation Boycott

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES is turning into a full-on phenomenon. The pair first dropped VULTURES 1 last month after repeated speculation and various previously announced release dates. The entire tracklist of the record hit the Hot 100 in the week following its release and a handful of tracks have stuck around. "CARNIVAL" in particular has already been West's biggest hit in years and has hovered in the Top 5 for a full month since the album's release.

The album has been played for fans at various listening parties in both the US and Europe. But West is unsurprisingly interested in taking the record on tour. He's due to perform later this week at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles and wants to spin VULTURES into a full-on world tour. The only issue is that he will have to do it without one of the biggest names in concert promotion around. Live Nation. The company has reportedly made it clear they don't want anything to do with West following his repeated antisemitic comments over the past two years. But West is still attempting to perform a story without them. Check out the newest update below.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

According to Billboard, West is bringing back an old friend to try and swing a world tour. John Monopoly has been involved in the rapper since early in his career. He served as West's manager in the 2000s. He's returning to the role in an effort to book the rapper a world tour.

Over the weekend, West announced VULTURES 2. The project was originally due out earlier this month and though it didn't drop at the time it appears to still be on the way soon. What do you think of Kanye West trying to plan a world tour without the support of Live Nation? Do you think he'll be able to book enough shows and sell tickets without their support? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]