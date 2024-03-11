Kanye West Still Planning World Tour Despite Live Nation Boycott

West is due to perform at Rolling Loud later this week.

BYLavender Alexandria
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES is turning into a full-on phenomenon. The pair first dropped VULTURES 1 last month after repeated speculation and various previously announced release dates. The entire tracklist of the record hit the Hot 100 in the week following its release and a handful of tracks have stuck around. "CARNIVAL" in particular has already been West's biggest hit in years and has hovered in the Top 5 for a full month since the album's release.

The album has been played for fans at various listening parties in both the US and Europe. But West is unsurprisingly interested in taking the record on tour. He's due to perform later this week at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles and wants to spin VULTURES into a full-on world tour. The only issue is that he will have to do it without one of the biggest names in concert promotion around. Live Nation. The company has reportedly made it clear they don't want anything to do with West following his repeated antisemitic comments over the past two years. But West is still attempting to perform a story without them. Check out the newest update below.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

Kanye West World Tour Update

According to Billboard, West is bringing back an old friend to try and swing a world tour. John Monopoly has been involved in the rapper since early in his career. He served as West's manager in the 2000s. He's returning to the role in an effort to book the rapper a world tour.

Over the weekend, West announced VULTURES 2. The project was originally due out earlier this month and though it didn't drop at the time it appears to still be on the way soon. What do you think of Kanye West trying to plan a world tour without the support of Live Nation? Do you think he'll be able to book enough shows and sell tickets without their support? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025MusicKanye West And Ty Dolla $ign Will Have To Tour Without The Help Of Live Nation
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day SevenMusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" At Risk Of Being Removed From Streaming: Here's Why
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 21, 2022MusicKanye West And Ty Dolla $ign To Host Two More Listening Parties In Italy
US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYEMusicKanye West Claims He's From Mars And Gives NSFW Answer About His Favorite Meal