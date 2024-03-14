Metro Boomin Teases Future, Travis Scott, & Playboi Carti Collab

Metro Boomin and Future are two artists who have always worked extremely well together. Overall, they have combined on numerous occasions for some bangers and some chart-topping hits. Having said that, the two have also been teasing a collaborative album for a very long time. The original title of said album was going to be Metro Pluto. However, it has since been revealed that their first collaborative album will actually be called We Don't Trust You. It is going to come out on March 22nd, and on April 12th, a second album will be coming out.

Needless to say, these two have been working extremely hard on new music. Fans are curious about how this album is going to sound, and some would very much like to get a teaser track. Well, a teaser track could very well be coming soon. While taking to Twitter, Metro Boomin revealed that there is a song called "Type Shit" on the album and that it features none other than Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. The tweet didn't go into massive details, but this is something to be excited about.

In a previous tweet, Metro had said there were no features. Of course, this subsequently follow-up had fans questioning the immediate contradiction. Perhaps one album will contain all of the features, and the other will see Future on his own. Only time will tell what these two legendary artists decide. At this rate, fans just want some good music. Metro and Future never miss, so we should be getting a potential classic. One could even argue an album of the year contender is on the horizon.

