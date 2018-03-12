Cancelled Shows
- MusicAdele Says Backlash To Cancelling Las Vegas Residency Left Her A "Shell Of A Person"Adele said that she still has no regrets about cancelling.By Rex Provost
- MusicBenny The Butcher Tweets About "New Felony Charge" Leading To Cancelled UK ShowsThe Griselda rapper will still be performing in Paris and Amsterdam.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAdele's Las Vegas Residency Postponed Due To Rich Paul Relationship Problems: Report"I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that travelled to get [to the show]," the 33-year-old shared on Instagram earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTaylor Swift Cancels Lover Fest Tour DatesCOVID-19 wins again.By Madusa S.
- MusicQuando Rondo Remains Armed & Defiant: "I Ain't Got No Shows"With allegations of canceled shows being steadily leveled at Quando Rondo, the young rapper opted to stand defiant and armed in a video update. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B Rants About Her Surgery After Losing Millions Of DollarsCardi B says she hates cancelling shows because she "loves money."By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B's Rescheduled Concert Ticket Sales SkyrocketAll publicity is good publicity, right?By hnhh
- MusicKodak Black Released From Jail On $20K BondKodak Black has cancelled another show tonight after his release.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWendy Williams Defends Nicki Minaj After Fans Chant "Cardi B" At Cancelled ShowNicki Minaj's concert was cancelled because of technical issues.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Ordered To Pay $30K After Skipping Show: ReportLil Uzi Vert has reportedly failed to appear in court for months.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"American Vandal" Surprisingly Cancelled By Netflix After Two SeasonsSay goodbye to all the dick and poop jokes.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Clowns Ashanti After Selling Only 24 Concert Tickets50 Cent just had to comment on Ashanti's poor ticket sales.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSmooky Margielaa Responds To Allegations Of Rape In Spain, States They Are FalseThe A$AP Mob cannot catch a break.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Gates' Wife Dreka Reveals Why He Has Been M.I.A. Since Prison ReleaseKevin Gates has been given strict travel restrictions by the Illinois Correctional Institute.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Performed In Philadelphia Despite The Show Being Canceled6ix9ine cares not for any canceled shows as he will still show up.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyler, The Creator Cancels South American Shows With Bizarre ExplanationTyler, The Creator fans in South America won't be getting the chance to see him any time soon.By Aron A.