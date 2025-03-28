Yeat And Don Toliver Reveal Joint Album Plans Ahead Of Festival Appearance

Yeat and Don Toliver have intensely passionate fanbases. They have signature sounds that have been co-signed by superstars like Drake and Travis Scott, respectively, and now, they are joining forces. We knew Yeat and Toliver were slated to perform together at the upcoming Summer Smash Festival, but we assumed they'd merely be playing solo material and a few collabs. Well, Pitchfork recently ran a profile on Summer Smash, and dropped a bombshell regarding both artists. Yeat and Don Toliver will be linking up for a collaborative album ahead of their festival set.

The rappers will be headlining Summer Smash Festival on its opening night, June 20. Yeat has been putting out music on a consistent basis, as evidenced by the fact he dropped twice in 2024. He's also announced plans for a solo album, A DANGEROUS LYFE, to drop some time in 2025. Don Toliver has had a similarly busy schedule. The rapper drew critical acclaim for his 2024 effort, Hardstone Psycho, and he has already been confirmed to appear on the upcoming JACKBOYS 2 compilation. Yeat's frequent output largely derives from his ability to compose songs quickly. He discussed his process during a 2024 profile with the Fader.

Yeat New Album 2025

"I don’t write anything, everything just comes off the top," the rapper explained. "It could feel very personal, but then four bars later I’m sh*t talking. It’s like your life, everything’s back and forth." Yeat admitted he prefers organic feel to technical precision when he's laying down vocals and choruses. "If I really like the adlib I was singing," he explained to the outlet. "I don’t even know how to make beats. I'll pull up a GarageBand synth and then turn that into what I was singing."