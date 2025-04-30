Drake Fuels Speculation That Another Yeat Collaboration Is Inbound

Drake and Yeat have made some splashy collabs already but if this is what we think it is then it will top the rest.

Clearly, The Boy loved the performance from afar and it's got us wondering if a remix of the 2016 hit will get made. Fans in the comments section of the tweet are asking the same questions and getting excited in the process. "Release the cover🙏🙏🙏" one user writes while tagging Yeat. "FEEL NO WAYSSSFIANLLY" another adds with great zeal.

All you have to do is go back two weeks to the first weekend of Coachella 2025. During his set, Yeat performed an emotionally raw cover of Drake's "Feel No Ways" off of Views. It was a surprising moment for sure as he typically comes across as pretty lowkey and mysterious. But it went over really well.

Overall, this also has us thinking that another collaboration between them is coming. Of course, the 6ix God and the dystopian rapper from Portland, Oregon have a handful of tracks together. Those include "IDGAF" off of For All The Dogs and "As We Speak" from 2093.

In the clip, a fan captures the pretty lowkey digital billboard that shows an apparent text message to someone. That special somebody is Yeat, and we know it's to him because one of his many nicknames is Young Twizzy. The text reads in all caps, "YOUNG TWIZZZZZZZZY FEEL A WAY" and it's from a contact listed as the The Boy, aka Drake.

Drake may be still celebrating the success of his collaboration album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. But with another solo album that he promised is on the way this year it seems that he's already back to work. The reason we are saying this is because of a new billboard that surfaced in Toronto per NFR Podcast.

