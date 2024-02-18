Yeat "2093" First Week Sales Projections Will Surprise You

Yeat's 2093 is out now, and a lot of fans are really loving the new directions and evolutions on display here. A lot of folks are fully into the project's futuristic vibes and think that it's the perfect fit for his style, presence, and overall artistic vision. Sure, the album is not a hit with everyone, but it seems like even some of his most ardent doubters online have some light praise for it. At least, that's what the Twitter and social media conversations are leaning into these days, and we haven't even wrapped up a whole weekend with it.

Furthermore, Yeat's 2093 represents a chance for him to level up once more in his career. He already took things to the next level sonically, the fan reception is already there, and with features from Drake, Future, and Lil Wayne, his place in the game is more established than ever. But the California native might also do something that he had never done before with this LP. According to HITSDailyDouble, we already have early first week sales projections for the new album, and they point to a potentially historic debut for him.

Read More: Yeat Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Yeat's 2093 Might Go No. 1

Apparently, Yeat is expected to move between 65K and 75K units in its first week, which puts it up for contention for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Another main competitor in this race is Morgan Wallen's One Thing At A Time, which has been a dominant presence in the charts for about a year now. Also, there's the second week of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures to consider, although Billboard didn't seem to chart it at all. Both will reportedly move between 60K and 70K, and if 2093 surpasses them, it would be the "Lyfestylë" MC's first number one of his career.

Of course, this would be really exciting to see, especially for the new generation. We wonder, though, if the Drake collab added to the album, "As We Speak," will improve the album's chart performance as a whole. We wouldn't complain, though, as 2093 is worthy of the future. For more news and the latest updates on Yeat, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Yeat Essentials: 5 Songs You Need To Stream Right Now

[via]