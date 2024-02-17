Yeat & Drake Team Up Again On New Single "As We Speak": Stream

Yeat's new album 2093 is out now, and we didn't even experience a full day with it before he revealed more tricks up his sleeve. Moreover, he announced that he would drop another song for the project: "As We Speak" with none other than his "IDGAF" collaborator, Drake. Just like with that last link-up, this song starts with a dramatic instrumental, presumably a sample, before getting into the Portland rapper's performance. Paired with grand pianos, buzzy synths, and then with distorted and heavy percussion, this makes for an unsurprisingly futuristic and unique sonic pallet. In fact, one could argue that this is probably the most unique and out-of-the-box instrumental that Aubrey Graham has rapped on... maybe ever?

That's a debate for another day, but for now, there's a lot to admire and appreciate about "As We Speak." Lyrically, it's a lot of cheeky and charismatic flexing from both MCs, and their deliveries and flows match well while defining their individual artistic approaches. Yeat is able to captivate our ears with his delivery and ad-libs, whereas Drake comes through with a more traditional flow that still does well over this more industrial beat. It's a lane that he had never really tapped into like this, and for that alone, this is one of the most exciting songs either artist has put out as of late. It's a similar approach to that of other features on 2093, such as Lil Wayne on "Lyfestyle," and one that really resonates as a fresh and boundary-pushing track.

Yeat & Drake's "As We Speak": Stream

Meanwhile, given the two's close relationship before this drop, we wouldn't be surprised if they have even more stuff in the vault on the way. All we can hope for is that, if Yeat and Drake cross paths again, they craft something as surprisingly new and innovative as this. If you haven't heard "As We Speak" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout bars from Drizzy below. As always, stay logged into HNHH for more on these artists and the latest great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

Back in America, f***ing on h*es from the ratchetest area, what?

Spanish h*es love me, they talk to me like I'm from Latin America, what?

We know your girl, she get tossed in the circle like Captain America, what?

You boys are joking, it's actually embarrassing, me and Lil Twizzy is just slapping in Maryland

