Yeat Hints At Potential Childish Gambino Team Up With Cryptic Message

Rage rap has become continuously more popular over the past couple of years. That is due in large part thanks to Yeat. The Portland, Oregon native has grown exponentially since his career got started in the latter stages of 2018. 2023 was perhaps his most important year so far. One of the biggest reasons why is all because of one man, Drake. The Toronto superstar brought him for the biggest hit on For All The Dogs, depending on who you ask. "IDGAF" was competing with itself in a sense with "First Person Shooter" for the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Additionally, Yeat also came through with his eighth project, AftërLyfe. It featured the likes of NBA YoungBoy, Kranky Kranky, and LUH GEEKY. With all of that success last year, fans might be expecting even more from the 23-year-old. Well, it seems he is shooting for the moon.

Read More: Sukihana Calls Out Jonathan Majors For Comparing Megan Good To Coretta Scott King

Could Yeat And Gambino Mesh?

Yeat shared a very interesting message on his Instagram story. "Me n gambino going chips for grass and yall would never know." Of course, he is referring to the ever-so-talented Childish Gambino. Yeat's sound is not the easiest thing to mesh with. So, it would be a weird but intriguing collaboration. It will also be the first meeting between these two if this does come to fruition.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new announcement from Yeat about a possible track coming with Childish Gambino? Can Yeat's rage rap sound mesh with the unpredictability of Gambino? Will this be his greatest accomplishment as a rapper if this drops? Does this mean an album is in the works? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Yeat and Childish Gambino. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Remembers When NBA Guard Danny Green Hit On His Girlfriend And How He Retaliated