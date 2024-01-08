DJ Akademiks Remembers When NBA Guard Danny Green Hit On His Girlfriend And How He Retaliated

DJ Akademiks knows how to get his name out there. While he does it controversially, he has become a brand unto himself. The Jamaican-born social media star and music critic seems to always be in some peculiar situations. Late last year, for example, he and rapper Saucy Santana got into a vicious, but quite hilarious back-and-forth. It all began because Santana is close friends with fellow MC Yung Miami and Akademiks was sending shots toward her over her "failed" music career.

However, this time, Akademiks was not the instigator. Instead, it was the journeyman shooting guard, Danny Green. The 16-year NBA veteran apparently slid into the DMs of Akademik's girlfriend. According to him, this all went down right after he won the Finals with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. He went into full detail about this on The Facto Show, according to HipHopDX.

DJ Akademiks Is Always Involved In The Wildest Predicaments

Interestingly, Green got married to his wife, Blair Bashen, not too long after the incident. Akademiks voiced how frustrated he was, especially because his lady was responding to Danny. So, when he noticed this, he decided to fire right back and pull the same stunt by going after Blair. DJ said to her, "Listen, your husband is tryna get my girl so I need you. What’s up? Let’s swap it out." Danny's wife denied that, and that is when he made his message clear. "If you don’t believe me, go check his phone because I got it on the other end. Don’t mess with my girl."

What are your initial thoughts on DJ Akademik's story about how Danny Green attempted to sleep with his girlfriend? Do you think DJ handled it the right way by returning the favor, why or why not? Why does he always get himself involved in the weirdest situations? How would have you reacted if you were in his shoes? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding DJ Akademiks. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the pop culture world.

