Yeat Confuses Fans By Dissing Rosie O'Donnell On Instagram Stories

Yeat is an enigmatic figure. He's no Playboi Carti, but he has constructed a musical persona largely built on mystery and intrigue. When he does speak, it's often cryptic. One thing the rapper does often though, is speak his mind. Yeat has made a few controversial statements during his time in the limelight, and he decided to keep this pattern alive on Friday. The rapper took to Instagram to voice his disdain for iconic TV host and comedian Rosie O'Donnell. It wasn't a subtle dig, either, it was blatant disrespect.

Yeat posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories. The rapper looks away from the camera while holding up two middle fingers. The only text on the IG Story is "Rosie O'Donnell." You may be confused by the backstory for this post, and we are with you. There's no public instances of Yeat and O'Donnell ever crossing paths. The former talk show host has even been complimentive of hip hop in the past, as evidenced by her support of Eminem. During a 2011 appearance on Marlo Thomas, Rosie O'Donnell said that Eminem was the guest she would most like to have on her show.

Yeat Flipped Off Rosie O'Donnell Via Instagram

"I think he's a genius," O'Donnell told the host. "I was a little bit like Howard Stern, afraid of him initially... Him and [Joni Mitchell] talk most articulately about what fame feels like from this side without it sounding like sour grapes. He's really a pretty magnificent guy." O'Donnell got her pot shots in against Diddy in a 2000 interview, but that has aged a bit better in light of recent allegations. Yeat hasn't really popped up on O'Donnell's radar, as far as the public knows.