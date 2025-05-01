Travis Scott has reportedly signed Wallie The Sensei to his Cactus Jack imprint. The move comes after he appeared on the song, "Dodger Blue," off of Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed 2024 album, GNX.

Cactus Jack is already home to Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and SoFaygo, as well as Scott. Following the signing, Wallie will likely be appearing on the group's next collaborative album, Jackboys 2.

Scott has yet to confirm a release date for the project, although he teamed up with director Harmony Korine for a trailer on Wednesday night. The teaser depicts Scott showing off a purple Lamborghini Aventador and features a cameo from his daughter, Stormi.

He had seemingly hinted that the project would be dropping on his birthday, April 30th, in a recent post on social media, but that turned out not to be true. While celebrating his mother's birthday, he revealed that she asked him to drop Jackboys 2 on his own birthday.

Who is Wallie The Sensei?

Travis Scott has OFFICIALLY signed Wallie The Sensei to Cactus Jack 🚨🌵 Previously featured on Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX', he will now be on 'JACKBOYS 2.' pic.twitter.com/OYZSqRs6Js — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 1, 2025

Wallie The Sensei is a rising rapper from Compton, California. While he's been making music for a number of years, his work on "Dodger Blue" is arguably his most commercial to date. He released his last project, Here 2 Stay, back in 2022.

As for Travis Scott, he is also at work on his next solo studio album. He spoke about the project during an interview with Complex, last month. "I really want to bring the ultra experience to the stadiums, to the highest level of energy," he said, "I want to reach the person that's all the way up in the nosebleeds. I want them to feel like they're right next to me, and I want the music to feel like that, too."