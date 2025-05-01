Wallie The Sensei Capitalizes On Kendrick Lamar Hype By Signing To Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Imprint

BY Cole Blake 506 Views
NoCap In Concert - Los Angeles, CA
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: Rapper Wallie the Sensei performs onstage at Club Novo on May 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, Chile. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
The signing comes as Travis Scott is gearing up for the release of his next collaborative project, "Jackboys 2."

Travis Scott has reportedly signed Wallie The Sensei to his Cactus Jack imprint. The move comes after he appeared on the song, "Dodger Blue," off of Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed 2024 album, GNX.

Cactus Jack is already home to Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and SoFaygo, as well as Scott. Following the signing, Wallie will likely be appearing on the group's next collaborative album, Jackboys 2.

Scott has yet to confirm a release date for the project, although he teamed up with director Harmony Korine for a trailer on Wednesday night. The teaser depicts Scott showing off a purple Lamborghini Aventador and features a cameo from his daughter, Stormi.

He had seemingly hinted that the project would be dropping on his birthday, April 30th, in a recent post on social media, but that turned out not to be true. While celebrating his mother's birthday, he revealed that she asked him to drop Jackboys 2 on his own birthday.

Who is Wallie The Sensei?

Wallie The Sensei is a rising rapper from Compton, California. While he's been making music for a number of years, his work on "Dodger Blue" is arguably his most commercial to date. He released his last project, Here 2 Stay, back in 2022.

As for Travis Scott, he is also at work on his next solo studio album. He spoke about the project during an interview with Complex, last month. "I really want to bring the ultra experience to the stadiums, to the highest level of energy," he said, "I want to reach the person that's all the way up in the nosebleeds. I want them to feel like they're right next to me, and I want the music to feel like that, too."

He further added that he wants to "have the most ultimate fun with being creative. The most ultimate fun, taking all the things I learned and packing it in the CD and making it enjoyable to go crazy in the stadium. That’s the idea."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
