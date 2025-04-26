Travis Scott Teases "JACKBOYS 2" Yet Again And Confirms That Is In Fact "Brazy"

Travis Scott has been doing everything but giving us a release date for "JACKBOYS 2" so hopefully that domino is the next to fall.

But even though we have all of these details and 100% confirmation that it is arriving "soon," we don't know when that is exactly. We have to imagine it will be sometime this summer or late spring. But even a recent feature with Complex didn't give us squat in that department.

There are also quite a few folks asking about one his signees, SoFaygo, being on the record. "SoFaygo on there right? don’t leave him outta this 1," one user pleads. "If SoFaygo not on it, we don’t want it," another boldly states. People have been asking Travis Scott to work with the underground talent for years now, dating back to when he was signed back in 2021.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.