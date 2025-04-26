Travis Scott Teases "JACKBOYS 2" Yet Again And Confirms That Is In Fact "Brazy"

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: Travis Scott attendsthe Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Travis Scott has been doing everything but giving us a release date for "JACKBOYS 2" so hopefully that domino is the next to fall.

Travis Scott is a rager at heart. He's always looking to create music that energizes crowds and blows out speakers. With that being said, he's got great knowledge of what's going to move the fans and shatter their brains. It seems that JACKBOYS 2, his upcoming album with his Cactus Jack label mates, passes that test with flying colors.

In a tweet early this morning (April 26), La Flame confirmed that you may want to have a puke bag (or two) handy once it arrives. "Jackboys album brazy I just threw up," he said while adding, "Certified." This of course has everyone in his comments section demanding him to drop it immediately.

There are also quite a few folks asking about one his signees, SoFaygo, being on the record. "SoFaygo on there right? don’t leave him outta this 1," one user pleads. "If SoFaygo not on it, we don’t want it," another boldly states. People have been asking Travis Scott to work with the underground talent for years now, dating back to when he was signed back in 2021.

Who has been getting some love from the Houston rapper though is Sheck Wes. After fading into obscurity following his 2018 debut project Mudboy, he's been more active over the last two years.

Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2 Release Date

He had some contributions to the UTOPIA hit "FE!N," especially on the vinyl version. But more recently, him and Travis Scott reconnected for real on "ILMB" (I Love My B*tch) just a couple of weeks ago. It's seemingly poised to be one of the promotional singles for JACKBOYS 2 alongside January's "4X4."

But even though we have all of these details and 100% confirmation that it is arriving "soon," we don't know when that is exactly. We have to imagine it will be sometime this summer or late spring. But even a recent feature with Complex didn't give us squat in that department.

