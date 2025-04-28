Travis Scott's Late Coachella Set Runs Goldenvoice's Pockets For An Extra $20,000

Travis Scott made his triumphant return to the Coachella stage this year after not being there since 2017. That year was a special one, especially since he brought out Kendrick Lamar. La Flame was certainly a big deal eight years ago, but in 2025 he's viewed quite a bit differently.

He's more of a global superstar and on the level of a Drake, Kendrick, and anyone else you want to put in that category. However, he's also a controversial one for a fair number of folks out there. Some feel he's lost some of his mystique since ASTROWORLD and they may have a case.

The Houston rapper and producer has taken more brand deals, went through the aforementioned album's festival tragedy, and isn't necessarily making the strongest music of his career. On top of all of that, his set at this year's rendition of the festival was not particularly well received.

It had its flashy, over-the-top moments that we come to expect from Travis Scott. But those who either live streamed his portion or were there live weren't all that impressed. For starters, he was reportedly 20 minutes late to his set during the first weekend.

Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Travis Scott performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Here's just a few reactions collected by AllHipHop from those that attended. "That Travis Scott set at Coachella was so bad… and so dark, the orchestra couldn’t even see the conductor and they sounded a mess because of it." "Can’t sleep so I’m live streaming Coachella and I can not understand how people like Travis Scott lmao music is bad, performances are weird and dudes an a*shole."

This is not to cast aspersions onto someone who for the most part has had an excellent career. But some folks aren't buying to what he's selling, and Coachella may not either going forward. As reported by TMZ Hip Hop, his aforementioned set has forced them and its organizer, Goldenvoice, an extra $20,000.

The fine is a part of the contract between the host city of Indio, California and Goldenvoice. In summary, there's " a daily penalty of $20,000 for the first 5 minutes past curfew, with an additional $1,000 added to every tardy minute after."