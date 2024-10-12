GloRilla & Pharrell Bring The Heat To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Our latest Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up the best of the best hip-hop releases of the week. Leading the way, of course, is the new debut studio album from GloRilla, GLORIOUS, and it's about as fun, bombastic, grimy, and hard-hitting as you would expect. The energy is on high all the way through, especially thanks to standouts like "WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME" featuring Sexyy Red. Elsewhere, Pharrell came through with the soundtrack for his LEGO biopic Piece By Piece, which goes through many of his best tracks and productions. But there are some new gems too, such as Tyler, The Creator's "VIRGINIA BOY" remix.
Moving along on Fire Emoji, we have Cordae's new single "Mad As F*ck" with its easy-going trap beat and some pretty standard but nonetheless well-spat flows. His performance on here is a bit more brag-heavy, catchy, confident, and aggressive than we're used to, which is always a welcome change in either direction – especially ahead of a new project on the way. In addition, Lil Durk continues to build hype for his next album Deep Thoughts with the new single "Late Checkout" featuring Hunxho. It comes just a week before the LP comes out, and points to some of the melancholic and lovelorn narratives that could pop up on it.
Speaking of albums, BigXthaPlug came through with TAKE CARE, which is one of the more raw and slow-burning releases you'll hear on Fire Emoji this week. That's not only due to the slow Southern trap that he embodies so well on cuts like "Leave Me Alone," but also thanks to how his storytelling and deliveries stick with you after you finish the album. Moving across the Atlantic, we have a new record to talk about from Skepta and Flo Milli titled "Why Lie?" It's one of the more melodic performances you'll find in his recent catalog.
Finally, we wanted to shout out Ab-Soul's new song, "Squeeze 1St 2." The sample flip and percussive swing here is engaging, the flows are beautifully unrestrained, and his bars remain clever and compelling. Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji pick was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great rap drops around the clock.