GloRilla & Pharrell Bring The Heat To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

What was your favorite new hip-hop drop this week?

Moving along on Fire Emoji, we have Cordae's new single "Mad As F*ck" with its easy-going trap beat and some pretty standard but nonetheless well-spat flows. His performance on here is a bit more brag-heavy, catchy, confident, and aggressive than we're used to, which is always a welcome change in either direction – especially ahead of a new project on the way. In addition, Lil Durk continues to build hype for his next album Deep Thoughts with the new single "Late Checkout" featuring Hunxho. It comes just a week before the LP comes out, and points to some of the melancholic and lovelorn narratives that could pop up on it.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Speaking of albums, BigXthaPlug came through with TAKE CARE, which is one of the more raw and slow-burning releases you'll hear on Fire Emoji this week. That's not only due to the slow Southern trap that he embodies so well on cuts like "Leave Me Alone," but also thanks to how his storytelling and deliveries stick with you after you finish the album. Moving across the Atlantic, we have a new record to talk about from Skepta and Flo Milli titled "Why Lie?" It's one of the more melodic performances you'll find in his recent catalog.