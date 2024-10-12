GloRilla & Pharrell Bring The Heat To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares50 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: GloRilla performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
What was your favorite new hip-hop drop this week?

Our latest Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up the best of the best hip-hop releases of the week. Leading the way, of course, is the new debut studio album from GloRilla, GLORIOUS, and it's about as fun, bombastic, grimy, and hard-hitting as you would expect. The energy is on high all the way through, especially thanks to standouts like "WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME" featuring Sexyy Red. Elsewhere, Pharrell came through with the soundtrack for his LEGO biopic Piece By Piece, which goes through many of his best tracks and productions. But there are some new gems too, such as Tyler, The Creator's "VIRGINIA BOY" remix.

Moving along on Fire Emoji, we have Cordae's new single "Mad As F*ck" with its easy-going trap beat and some pretty standard but nonetheless well-spat flows. His performance on here is a bit more brag-heavy, catchy, confident, and aggressive than we're used to, which is always a welcome change in either direction – especially ahead of a new project on the way. In addition, Lil Durk continues to build hype for his next album Deep Thoughts with the new single "Late Checkout" featuring Hunxho. It comes just a week before the LP comes out, and points to some of the melancholic and lovelorn narratives that could pop up on it.

Read More: GloRilla "GLORIOUS": The 7 Best Beats

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Speaking of albums, BigXthaPlug came through with TAKE CARE, which is one of the more raw and slow-burning releases you'll hear on Fire Emoji this week. That's not only due to the slow Southern trap that he embodies so well on cuts like "Leave Me Alone," but also thanks to how his storytelling and deliveries stick with you after you finish the album. Moving across the Atlantic, we have a new record to talk about from Skepta and Flo Milli titled "Why Lie?" It's one of the more melodic performances you'll find in his recent catalog.

Finally, we wanted to shout out Ab-Soul's new song, "Squeeze 1St 2." The sample flip and percussive swing here is engaging, the flows are beautifully unrestrained, and his bars remain clever and compelling. Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji pick was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great rap drops around the clock.

Read More: Ab-Soul Has New Album Hyped By DJ Hed, Who Says It Has "Slaps"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...