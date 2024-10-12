Pharrell Williams & Tyler, The Creator Rep Their Respective Hometowns On "VIRGINIA Boy - Remix"

Pharrell and Tyler are always an entertaining duo.

Pharrell Williams' LEGO biopic, Piece By Piece, is in theaters as of yesterday, and we want to start off by congratulating him! The actor, producer, rapper, singer, and everything in between has fans and critics raving about the project so far! It has a respectable review from IMD.b of a 7.1 out of 10, and Rotten Tomatoes has a fan score of 91% and a critic score of 81%! We are wishing him nothing but the best going forward with this bold and creative motion picture. In typical fashion, though, Mr. Williams wasn't just going to gift us a film, we have some new original music accompanying it.

One of the tracks that we have been replaying heavily has been Pharrell and Tyler, The Creator's "VIRGINIA Boy - Remix." The influential legend and his modern-day reincarnation are once again having a great time on a track together as they rap about where they're from and detail it's vital features. "Hawthorne, Inglewood, West Side, that side / I will kick, kick, kick, push to the other side / South Bay where they drown if they get it out of line / Dark red, light blue, and they keep a magic wand (Boom)," Tyler raps, for instance. Production of the song is handled entirely by Pharrell and its pure excellence. It exudes swagger right from the jump thanks to its bouncy West Coast beat and its saxophone bits. Give the track a spin with the link below.

"VIRGINIA Boy - Remix" - Pharrell Williams & Tyler, The Creator

Quotable Lyrics: