Ferg & Future Bring Their "Allure" To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Which new hip-hop drop this week was your favorite?

Fire Emoji is back to catch you up on the best new hip-hop releases, and our latest fall update has a lot of energy to run through. Kicking the rollercoaster off is Ferg's latest single "Allure" featuring Future, a pretty icy and hard-hitting trap cut with some charismatic flows. More importantly, it's a charismatic meld of the Harlem MC's confident bravado and Pluto's woozy croons. Next is the new Lil Durk single "Monitoring Me," which uses regal chord hits and a slow-moving trap beat to control Smurk's haphazard flows. Still, it's one of the more exciting and fresh performances on his behalf in recent years, so we can't wait for what's next.

In addition to these new singles, our Fire Emoji also highlights one of the biggest rap albums this week: Tee Grizzley's Post Traumatic. It's a very lengthy tracklist, but that means that there are plenty of fulfilled chances for the Detroit spitter to impress. "I Know" featuring Fridayy is a passionate and cavernous ballad fusion, whereas cuts like "Swear To God" featuring Future are much more aggressive and menacing.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

As far as some more alternative selections on Fire Emoji, Cochise and Aminé really understood the assignment on their new single, "NASTY." Thanks to buzzing and persistent bass, frenetic snares, jagged and sporadic synth hits, and some quirky and high-pitched vocal inflections, this is one of the most colorful cuts you'll find this week. But for those looking for a more lyrical offering, look no further than Benny The Butcher's "Jesus Arms" with 38 Spesh and Busta Rhymes. It's a classic combination: wild rhyme schemes, fiery deliveries, a crisp drum break, and a variety of melodic elements to spruce the onslaught up.