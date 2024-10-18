Ice Cube Shares Insights on “It’s My Ego” And Upcoming Album

Last night, Ice Cube took over Los Angeles with a lively listening event and premiere party for his new single and visual “It’s My Ego.” Held at the Landmark Theater on Sunset, the night was a celebration of Cube’s latest music. In addition, it was a moment for him to show appreciation for his fans. The evening consisted of premiering the new visual, a Q&A session moderated by Big Boy, and an opportunity for fans to take pictures with Cube. The anticipation in the theater was high as attendees filled in and eagerly awaited the screening of the music video. During an introduction before everything got started, Ice Cube came out to thank everyone for coming.

"I appreciate y'all coming out," he said to the crowd. "We wanted to bring a little art and fun back into hip hop. When it comes to the music, some people take a lot of stuff for granted so we wanted to go the other way and make it a big deal." The video played and it was instantly met with a tuned-in and enthused audience. Furthermore, the visual was packed with fun moments, including Cube humorously portraying a minister in a church alongside comedian Scruncho as a deacon. Also, audiences were treated to an iconic igloo scene featuring Mike Epps. As the video concluded, the crowd cheered in applause, paving the way for Cube and Big Boy to take the stage for the Q&A session.

Ice Cube Reflects On "No Vaseline"

Moreover, Big Boy prefaced the chat by thanking Cube for his time. "A lot of people hide behind smoke and mirrors, glass doors and security," he said. "But when you can come together by choice and invite your public out, ya'll gotta give Cube a round of applause." Furthermore, the two dove into the inspiration behind the visual and what listeners can expect from Man Down. Big Boy expressed that his expectations were fully met after previewing the project, especially following Cube’s recent collaboration album, Mount Westmore. Cube then took a minute to reflect on his journey and how far he's come.