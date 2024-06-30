Drake & Camila Cabello Bring The Summer To Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Other R&B-related releases this month came from Lucky Daye, Tinashe, Jeremih, and Zacari. Which one was your favorite?

Welcome to the second half of 2024, which our new R&B Season playlist is here to commemorate. For this last week of June, we rounded up the best new R&B-related releases to drop around Friday (June 28) for your listening convenience. Of course, we have some big collaborations to talk about first between Drake and Camila Cabello on her new album C,XOXO. "HOT UPTOWN" is their breezy and slightly dancehall-inspired duet that will probably be one of the songs of the summer, whereas Drizzy's "Uugly" interlude is more of a lonely night after a hot day. In both examples, the melodies and the vocal control is pretty solid.

Elsewhere on our R&B Season playlist update, we also have a new single to enjoy and vibe out to from Tinashe titled "Getting No Sleep." She's had a phenomenal year so far, and to see this momentum continue to build and rise is an absolute delight. This new cut continues some of the interesting electronic fusions on BB/ANG3L, building on breathy and soothing vocals with rickety percussion and deep bass. It's definitely one of the most calm and pleasant sonic atmospheres you'll hear this week, as well as a solid indicator of what greatness is on the way with Quantum Baby.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

In addition, we wanted to shout out the new Lucky Daye album Algorithm for its creative melds of R&B melodies, gritty instrumentation, and woozy soundscapes. In particular, the track "Think Different" is a big highlight thanks to rusty live drum tones, dynamic vocal switches, eerie synth lines, and buzzing bass. Eventually, it builds with more soaring synthesizers, accentuated vocal harmonies, and more exploratory sung licks and drum fills. It's certainly a very intoxicating and sultry mood, and one that works really well across the whole LP.