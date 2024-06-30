Drake & Camila Cabello Bring The Summer To Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Other R&B-related releases this month came from Lucky Daye, Tinashe, Jeremih, and Zacari. Which one was your favorite?

Welcome to the second half of 2024, which our new R&B Season playlist is here to commemorate. For this last week of June, we rounded up the best new R&B-related releases to drop around Friday (June 28) for your listening convenience. Of course, we have some big collaborations to talk about first between Drake and Camila Cabello on her new album C,XOXO. "HOT UPTOWN" is their breezy and slightly dancehall-inspired duet that will probably be one of the songs of the summer, whereas Drizzy's "Uugly" interlude is more of a lonely night after a hot day. In both examples, the melodies and the vocal control is pretty solid.

Elsewhere on our R&B Season playlist update, we also have a new single to enjoy and vibe out to from Tinashe titled "Getting No Sleep." She's had a phenomenal year so far, and to see this momentum continue to build and rise is an absolute delight. This new cut continues some of the interesting electronic fusions on BB/ANG3L, building on breathy and soothing vocals with rickety percussion and deep bass. It's definitely one of the most calm and pleasant sonic atmospheres you'll hear this week, as well as a solid indicator of what greatness is on the way with Quantum Baby.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

In addition, we wanted to shout out the new Lucky Daye album Algorithm for its creative melds of R&B melodies, gritty instrumentation, and woozy soundscapes. In particular, the track "Think Different" is a big highlight thanks to rusty live drum tones, dynamic vocal switches, eerie synth lines, and buzzing bass. Eventually, it builds with more soaring synthesizers, accentuated vocal harmonies, and more exploratory sung licks and drum fills. It's certainly a very intoxicating and sultry mood, and one that works really well across the whole LP.

We'd be remiss not to mention the new Zacari and BEAM collaboration "Faith + Sight," which is one of the more minimal but dreamy songs this week. Finally, don't miss Jeremih, Chris Brown, and Bryson Tiller's latest jam "Wait On It" for some great chemistry between these R&B mainstays. Let us know what your favorite inclusion was on this week's playlist update, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

