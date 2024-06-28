Tinashe Takes A Subtle Approach On New Single "Getting No Sleep"

The "Nasty" follow-up has arrived.

Tinashe had big expectations going into this one. "Nasty," her previous single, has been one of the most viral songs of 2024. It spawned dance challenges, memes, and the phrase "match my freak." It also gave Tinashe's her biggest solo hit. A follow-up to "Nasty" was going to be daunting, and the singer decided to veer left. Instead of trying to double down on the aggression on "Nasty," Tinashe opts for a more chill direction. "Getting No Sleep" feels like the slower, subtler sequel. Which isn't a bad thing.

The music video for "Getting No Sleep" continues the Terminator/Mad Max imagery that has defined Tinashae's current album rollout. Sonically, though, the single is the night to "Nasty"'s day. It boasts a stuttering drum beat and blow out bass hits. Tinashe vocals take on a more conversational pattern, as well. There are times during the verses where it sounds like she's trying to do her best PinkPantheress impression. PinkPantheress with a little more commercial gloss. To be fair to Tinashe, she does a pretty good job emulating this sound. "Getting No Sleep" is a song that gets stuck in your head, but it won't be the phenomenon that "Nasty" was. Which is fine. Tinashe is focused on making good music, and she's done just that here.

