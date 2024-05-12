Ayra Starr Fends Off "Bad Vibes" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Variety's 2024 Power Of Women: New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Ayra Starr attends Variety's 2024 Power of Women: New York event on May 02, 2024 in New York City.

The R&B realm's other offerings this week brought us new releases from SAFE, Tink, and Yaya Bey. Which one was your favorite?

HotNewHipHop's R&B Season playlist is back to round up the best R&B-adjacent releases of the week, and as usual, we have a select few but nonetheless captivating cuts to go through. First up is Ayra Starr and Seyi Vibez's new collaboration "Bad Vibes," which evokes a lot of tender Afrobeat instrumentation to craft a pretty enveloping and calming cut. In particular, the vocal harmonies on the choruses really help to give this track life amid its tranquil production, and highlight each artist's individual performance even more. There's a lot of chemistry on display here, whether it's between the watery synths and crisp drums or between deep croons and airy, soaring proclamations.

While there are no more collabs on our R&B Season update, Yaya Bey's new album Ten Fold showcases the versatility and charisma of countless minds in the studio. In particular, we want to shout out the track "career day" for its compelling juxtaposition between blunt lyricism and an easy-going, guitar-backed boom-bap rhythm. "Who you wanna be when you grow up? Hmm, me" is one of many lines here that represent this song's soft but still confident demeanor, as Bey does a lot with a little vocally. The groove is absolutely locked in here, and the vocal shifts between high and low pitches are a versatile treat.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Speaking of albums, we have a more sultry and nocturnal R&B experience with SAFE's latest LP, Tell It Like It Is. However, the track "focus / too many" subverts expectations quickly with a moody atmosphere quickly interrupted by distorted hits of percussion, warped vocal effects, and a switch-up into a stark trap beat. The drop hits hard, and SAFE's coolly boisterous delivery balances out the grittiness with a glamorous sheen. If intoxicating cuts aren't usually your thing, we'd definitely recommend this record and the whole project to convince you that there's more common ground than you might assume.

Finally, we have praise for Tink's new single "Huh" due to its slow build-up from a spotlit vocal performance into minimal percussive dreaminess. While it's not the most unique cut you'll find this week, few tracks this week were able to deliver as much passion as this one with so little. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season pick was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check out the playlist above and, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest amazing music drops around the clock.

