Ciara & Busta Rhymes Ask "Wassup" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Other great R&B-related releases this week came from Mustafa, Tommy Richman, and Leon Thomas. Which one was your favorite?

The fall is still bringing us a lot of great new music releases, and our latest R&B Season update is here to round up the best of the best the genre's related drops had to offer this week. As for our blockbuster pick, we can't deny that Tommy Richman made his mark with his debut album COYOTE. We'd recommend you check the whole thing out, but "TENNESSEE" with Trevor Spitta and Zachary Moon is a particular highlight. Each artist compliments each other's charisma with trade-off verses and refrains over a bouncy and nocturnal trap-inspired beat. It's the right balance of building off past work while putting a foot forward.

Elsewhere on R&B Season, we also wanted to shout out Ciara and Busta Rhymes for their woozy and minimal new record, "Wassup." The cut starts off with some whispered and rapid R&B flows and vocal melodies, building up the track's sultry but nonetheless hard-hitting and atmospheric instrumental. Eventually, Busta comes through with his trademark speed, beating the drum pattern into the ground and electrifying the sparse synths and bass. At the end of the day, the song succeeds at its goal to entrance and excite listeners thanks to its balance of speed and vibes.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

As far as new albums from the R&B world this week, we have to mention Leon Thomas' latest full-length, MUTT. With guests like Masego, Wale, Ty Dolla $ign, Freddie Gibbs, Baby Rose, and Axl Folie, he was able to construct a versatile, lush, and engaging body of work. However, Thomas shines solo on the standout "SAFE PLACE," which is a horn-bolstered and stark display of passion. The big highlight, though, is his performance, which goes through various fast flows that don't compromise his charismatic bars and deliveries.