Tommy Richman Unloads Debut Album "COYOTE" After Breakout Summer

After months of viral hype, burgeoning R&B superstar Tommy Richman released his debut album.

Tommy Richman has been making music since 2019, but he broke out in 2024, thanks almost exclusively to his hit single "MILLION DOLLAR BABY." The track, which was officially released in April but had floated around as a snippet for months before, found life as background music on many TikToks and Instagram Reels. Richman's song went beyond viral, becoming inescapable during the summer months. "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, though it didn't climb to the top spot because of the success of Kendrick Lamar's anthemic "Not Like Us" and Post Malone's collaboration with Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help." Regardless, it was a massive coming-out party for Tommy Richman, who signed to Brent Faiyaz's record label in 2023.

Thanks to the success of "MILLION DOLLAR BABY," Tommy Richman dropped his official debut album, COYOTE, with a lot of hype behind it. The R&B singer/occasional rapper has an old-school approach to his music, which has endeared him to younger and older fans alike. Old funk music clearly inspired him, coming out with a project that blends that sound with more modern instincts. The result is music that's very easy to listen to, and it's not hard to see why Richman went so viral this year. Notably, "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" and its follow-up "DEVIL IS A LIE" are absent from the tracklist, so it will be interesting to see how Richman's album performs without his two biggest tracks to date being added. Stream the debut offering from one of 2024's breakout stars below.

Tommy Richman - COYOTE

COYOTE tracklist: