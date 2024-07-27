Tommy Richman Teases Another Incredible Song Snippet: Watch

We need the album yesterday.

Tommy Richman is poised to become the breakout R&B star of 2024. 4batz had the baton for a little bit, but Richman came out of nowhere with his smash hit "Million Dollar Baby." The song peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Tommy Richman recently went on The Good Sh*t Radio with Kal Banx, and gave fans a taste of what could potentially be his next single. The singer played an extended preview of the untitled song, and it sounds amazing.

Tommy Richman ran through some of his earlier songs on The Good Sh*t Radio. The DJ had to thrown on "Million Dollar Baby," but the real revelation was the new song. Richman rides a slower tempo for a more reflective R&B cut. Whereas Richman's breakout hit was aspirational, this one is about mistakes. "It's been so long," he sings. "Looking at my face, my eyes are a mess." The singer goes on to realize what a "good thing" he squandered romantically. It's right in the Brent Faiyaz, Bryson Tiller lane that Tommy Richman has found himself in. It does, however, have more of a funk bounce to it.

Tommy Richman's Sophomore Album Is Dropping Soon

Tommy Richman has been dropping music since 2019, but the sonic transformation has been notable. His debut album, ALLIGATOR (2022), brandished more of a punk, rage aesthetic. "Million Dollar Baby" marked a notable shift towards more of a pop sound, and the singer hasn't looked back. "Devil Is a Lie" was Richman's follow up to his breakout single, and it similarly popped off. It sounded like the offspring of Nelly's "Hot In Herre" and weirder, N.E.R.D. album cuts. It didn't quite scale the Billboard heights of its predecessor, but it cracked the top 50 and was rapturously received by fans. Even outspoken haters like Funkmaster Flex liked the song.

Richman has confirmed that his second album, COYOTE, will be dropping soon. It's safe to assume both singles, as well as the new snippet, will make the tracklist. When asked to describe his musical approach, the singer told Lyrical Lemonade that he wanted to make people happy. "Honestly man, I just try to make cool sh*t for people but more so for me," he explained. "It’s not about the gimmicks or cliches for me. I wanna make stuff that’s palatable and listenable but also just shit I like and am interested in." We'd say he's doing a good job.