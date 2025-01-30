Tommy Richman Reignites Fan Interest With Catchy New Snippet

Tommy Richman was one of the breakout stars of 2024. The singer seemingly came out of nowhere with his smash hit "Million Dollar Baby." It peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and was for many a song of the summer candidate. Tommy Richman is back after a quiet second half of 2024, and it sounds like he might have another smash on his hands. The singer posted a 30 second clip of a song believed to be called "actin up" on his social media Wednesday night. Though brief, the clip came with a music video and a catchy beat that has a lot of potential.

Tommy Richman's new teaser features a heavy dose of 2000s nostalgia. The same way that his previous songs harkened back to the Virginia sounds of the early 21st century, the new snippet borrows from early Soulja Boy material. You can't listen to the steel drum beat on here and deny that it sounds like a smooth version of "Crank That." It's unclear if Tommy Richman is actually sampling Soulja. Or just riffing on a very similar sound, but it sounds good either way. The singer croons about wanting to set the record straight, and the bass-heavy beat lends punch to his every word.

Tommy Richman Evokes 2000s Nostalgia In New Song

Tommy Richman has proven not to be a one-hit wonder. The follow up to "Million Dollar Baby," "Devil Is a Lie," was another minor hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It peaked at number 32, proving that Richman has a knack for making commercial friendly music. The thing is, neither single appeared on his studio release, COYOTE. The album was far more eclectic in sound and style, and limited on the commercial appeal of his singles. Many praised Tommy Richman for not loading his album up with established hits, but there wasn't anything on COYOTE that rivaled either single release.