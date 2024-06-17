Tommy Richman Is Already Preparing His Debut Album, "Coyote"

Tommy Richman (2)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: Tommy Richman performs live on stage during "Brent Faiyaz: F*ck The World It's A Wasteland Tour" at James L. Knight Center on August 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
Be on the lookout for Tommy Richman's next project sooner rather than later.

Tommy Richman has announced his debut album, Coyote, and the project is dropping soon. Sharing pictures from a photoshoot with Billboard on Instagram, Monday, he wrote: "ANNOUNCING MY DEBUT ALBUM. ITS CALLED COYOTE. BACK OF BILLBOARD MAGAZINE. Thx @billboard. SHOT BY JOSH BELVEDERE." The move comes just two months after the release of his breakout single, "Million Dollar Baby."

When the NFR Podcast reposted the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans were surprised by the announcement. “This dude moving quick," one fan replied. "Usually mfs that come out the gate with a hit will stretch the hit for like a year with remixes and sh*t before they do anything else. Like dawg yall remember jack harlow had what’s poppin summer of ‘19? That sh*t was everywhere for over a year before he dropped an album.” Even Russ responded with praise for Richman: “He’s moving with a sense of urgency and capitalizing on momentum unlike a lot of artists who catch 1 song and parade around for a year and then miss their moment. Kudos to him and his team. You can tell the artists who are prepared to blow up vs the ones who aren’t. Move like you know it’s gonna happen.”

Tommy Richman Attends iHeartRadio Music Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Tommy Richman attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

After its release, Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" became the longest-running number-one song on the TikTok Billboard Top 50, spending five straight weeks at the top spot. Amid popularity on that platform, it debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. He's since dropped another single in the wake of blowing up titled, "Devil Is a Lie."

Tommy Richman Announces New Album

Check out the announcement for Coyote on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tommy Richman on HotNewHipHop.

