Tommy Richman Is Already Preparing His Debut Album, "Coyote"

Tommy Richman has announced his debut album, Coyote, and the project is dropping soon. Sharing pictures from a photoshoot with Billboard on Instagram, Monday, he wrote: "ANNOUNCING MY DEBUT ALBUM. ITS CALLED COYOTE. BACK OF BILLBOARD MAGAZINE. Thx @billboard. SHOT BY JOSH BELVEDERE." The move comes just two months after the release of his breakout single, " Million Dollar Baby ."

When the NFR Podcast reposted the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans were surprised by the announcement. “This dude moving quick," one fan replied. "Usually mfs that come out the gate with a hit will stretch the hit for like a year with remixes and sh*t before they do anything else. Like dawg yall remember jack harlow had what’s poppin summer of ‘19? That sh*t was everywhere for over a year before he dropped an album.” Even Russ responded with praise for Richman: “He’s moving with a sense of urgency and capitalizing on momentum unlike a lot of artists who catch 1 song and parade around for a year and then miss their moment. Kudos to him and his team. You can tell the artists who are prepared to blow up vs the ones who aren’t. Move like you know it’s gonna happen.”