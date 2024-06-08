Tommy Richman Teases New Song "Devil Is A Lie" And It Slaps

Tommy is giving fans the classic Neptunes sound.

Tommy Richman has been making music for nearly a decade, but 2024 is his year. The singer broke out in a big way with the single "Million Dollar Baby." Not only was a viral sensation on TikTok, but it crossed over and went number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Richman is now an R&B star. The pressure now, of course, is to prove that he's not a one hit wonder. We've seen lots of "Million Dollar Baby" singers come and go. The next Richman single is going to be crucial, and it sounds like he's got it under control.

Richman posted a teaser of his upcoming song, "Devil Is a Lie," on TikTok on June 6. The brief clip sees him not only singing the song, but doing so on what appears to be a set for the music video. He sings in front of a car, and and posts up from a different angle where a camera can be seen moving past him. It's led fans to believe that "Devil Is a Lie" is not only coming soon, but will have an official video attached as well. The song itself is ridiculously catchy. It captures the same bouncy, hooky energy of Richman's first big smash, but with a throwback 2000's feel. Many fans have rightfully pointed out that the singer seems to be channeling vintage Neptunes. The beat definitely sounds like something Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo would have cooked up for Nelly back in the day.

Tommy Richman Has Another Hit In The Works

This makes perfect sense, given Tommy Richman's affiliation with another R&B star, Brent Fayiaz. He had a standout appearance on the Faiyaz mixtape Larger Than Life, which also revived the 2000s sound they both grew up idolizing. Richman even signed to Faiyaz's creative agency, ISO Supremacy, furthering their like-mindedness. It's also worth noting that Richman hails from Virginia, which is where artists like Faiyaz and the Neptunes originated. The singer spoke on the impact of VA's musical history on his own working process during a 2023 interview with Miami New Times.