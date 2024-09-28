Ciara & Busta Rhymes Stunt On The Haters With "Wassup"

CiCi and Busta bring the club vibes with this one.

Ciara seems to be on her more hip-hop centric vibes lately because this new Busta Rhymes collab, "Wassup", is definitely keeping that theme going. Just last month, the Texas born R&B icon put out "Run It Up" with BossMan Dlow in a surprising turn of events. Overall, this team up was a shocker just purely based on their respective sounds alone. But we have to give it its due for not being as much of a mess as it sounds on paper. Thankfully, Ciara is putting her better foot forward on "Wassup".

She sounds much more at home on this club-friendly instrumental. Speaking of that, it seems like CiCi is aiming for that sort of vibe on her next record. Nothing is confirmed yet, nor has it been announced. But given how little time there is in between tracks, there's a good chance we get that reveal sooner than later. For Ciara and Busta, this is just their second time being on a song, with their last link-up being on Janet Jackson's "Feedback (So So Def Remix)" in 2008. "Wassup" is a pretty standard flex anthem, with Mr. Rhymes bringing his signature speedy flow and Ciara sounding like Nicki Minaj at points in her vocal delivery. Overall, it's a solid effort that should get some decent play at nightclubs across the country.

"Wassup" - Ciara & Busta Rhymes

