Jordan Adetunji And Lil Baby Bring Emotional Urgency To "Options" Single

Lil Baby delivery is not typically described as frantic. The rapper made his name sounding very cool and unbothered. He's too far above the drama to show his feelings or disclose any vulnerabilities. This status quo is what makes his appearance on the new Jordan Adetunji single so fascinating. "Options" is a very heartfelt and urgent track that contends with a lot of emotions. Adetunji reflects on a rocky romance, and the pain that comes with infidelity. Lil Baby, to his credit, plays into the theme of the song in a surprisingly effective manner.

The instrumental really sets the tone. The drums are stuttering and busy, evoking the sense of passion in Jordan Adetunji's verses. There's no joy being communicated, despite the fact that both parties involved have "options" to choose from. It's a sticky chorus, and Lil Baby's guest verse is the cherry on top. The rapper lets his guard down and admits some unflattering things about his own love life. At least, the love life of the character he's playing, which is more than normal. "Four, five times a day, I check your page, I'm your lil' stalker," he raps. "She say I'm a dog, so when we f*ck I give her dog sh*t. You know I come first, don't give a f*ck about yo' options." Jordan Adetunji and Lil Baby snapped on this one.

