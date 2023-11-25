Omarion Denies Making His Video Vixens Uncomfortable

At the end of last month, Omarion unveiled a new music video for his track "Serious." He's joined by two women in the video, who are seen spending time with the singer in a pool. He shared a snippet from this particular scene on Instagram to promote the video earlier this week, and it managed to get fans talking. Unfortunately, many of the commenters are claiming that the scene feels a bit awkward, and think it may have been because his two co-stars felt out of place.

"The women look uncomfortable," one social media wrote underneath the clip. "Atleast pour them a drink or sum they drinkin air," another said. While he's been met with quite a bit of clowning for the clip, some fans have come to his defense. Many think that the women simply weren't given any notes from the director as to what to do in the scene. "They just don’t know what to do that’s all," one commenter says. Others think that due to the nature of the scene, palpable weirdness was unavoidable. "This was just an odd scene in general," someone else writes.

Omarion Says Critics Are Just Trying To "Stir Up The Vibes"

Omarion has now responded to the chatter, making it clear that he thinks people are just overreacting. According to him, he always makes sure that the women he's around are comfortable. He also claims that if he had sensed any issues at the shoot, he wouldn't have let it continue. "I see y'all trying to stir up the vibes," he begins in a new clip. "But just know, any time any ladies are around me, they're comfortable... I don't hang around too long in uncomfortable situations."

