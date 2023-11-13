Omarion Releases Sped-Up Version Of “Post To Be,” Fans Clown Him For It

2014 was a year of many big-time hits for the rap and R&B genres. One of them that sort of flies under the radar is Omarion's "Post to Be." It has tons of star-studded talent all over it. From the features of Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko to the production from Mike Free and Mustard it had the makings of a special song. Sure enough, it became just that. According to AllHipHop, some of these charting numbers are insane. In its debut, the track reached as high as No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Omarion and the producers did a great job of making it a versatile song too. You could play it at the club, a beach or pool hangout, or cruise to it during the summer. After nine years of the song sitting on the shelves, it sits at nearly 448 million streams on Spotify. However, even with the major success of the single, Omarion is seen as more of a one-hit-wonder to many. Sped-up versions of songs are becoming more and more popular as of late and he decided to hop on the trend.

Omarion Catches Tons Of Flack

Well, that may not have been the best idea it turns out. The sped-up version was released a couple of days ago and fans were not enjoying it one bit. So many @ Omarion on Twitter giving their harsh feedback to the singer. One might have gone too far. He says, "Fake your death we will run them streams man then delete this nonsense from your computer ffs." Omarion responded to it with four laughing emojis and said, "Y'all are truly ridiculous." It seems he is being a good sport and not taking the criticism to heart. You are not always "Post to be" winning them all.

What are your initial thoughts on the sped-up version of Omarion, Chris Brown, and Jhene Aiko's 2014 track, "Post to Be?" Do you agree with the fans on Twitter, or do you think it is a good rework? Is this song still in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Omarion, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

