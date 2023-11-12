PinkPantheress & Central Cee Put A Foreign Twist On Today’s “R&B Season” Playlist

The mid-way point of November is already near, meaning Christmas spirit is ripe in the air. At this time of year, many prefer to take a break from their hip-hop-heavy playlists in favour of slow jams and holiday hits. Thankfully, you can count on our weekly R&B Season update to recap some of the hottest releases for you. Unsurprisingly, Chris Brown's 11th studio album, 11:11 is at the top of today's list – specifically his "No One Else" collaboration with Fridayy.

More heat from Breezy comes later on, but before that, we hear from two UK superstars on "Nice to meet you." Central Cee is just one of the recording artists who joined forces with PinkPantheress on her debut LP, Heaven knows. Rema and Kelela are the others, along with Ice Spice on "Boy's a liar Pt. 2." The viral remix is one of Pink's biggest hits to date, though she recently shared that she thinks the song is "crap," even with all its numeric success.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Holding it down for Canada this weekend is Roy Woods, who's soundtracking your late nights with his "4am" single. Chris Brown and Maeta's joint effort "Best Ever" comes afterward, though its worth noting his new album has some solo titles that are worth a stream as well. Back on the topic of collaborations we have Rosemarie and Roddy Ricch's "Is It Real?" marking our final tandem release today. Yaya Bey and AUDRE close things out with their work, respectively. The former shared "the evidence," while the latter shines on "Cp Time," concluding yet another impressive week of new music coming our way.

Tune into all our new R&B Season playlist additions, along with last Sunday's titles from names like Giveon, Lucky Daye, and Majid Jordan, exclusively on Spotify. Which of this weekend's arrivals is your favourite? Let us know in the comments, and click the link below to find more HNHH release recommendations on our weekly Fire Emoji update.

