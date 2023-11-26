Drake's "For All The Dogs" Tops Billboard 200 Following "Scary Hours" Edition Release

At the beginning of last month, Drake dropped off his eagerly-awaited new album, For All The Dogs. As expected, the LP quickly skyrocketed to the top of the charts, with his high-profile collabs getting plenty of praise. His songs with Yeat, J. Cole, SZA & Sexyy Red, and more quickly became fan favorites. Supporters were under the impression that the Toronto native would be taking some time off after releasing the project, however, he came through with a surprise shortly after.

Earlier this month, Drake unveiled the deluxe version of the album, For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, delivering six brand new tracks. It was immediately well-received upon its release, with countless fans claiming that Scary Hours gave them what they thought For All The Dogs was missing. Now, the album has climbed its way right back up to the top, and is now sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He currently ranks among artists like Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, and more.

Drake's For All the Dogs Hits No. 1 Again

Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Last week, it moved an additional 145,000 equivalent album units, which was mostly comprised of streaming. Following the release of For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake also came through with instrumental versions of the Scary Hours 3 tracks. He even challenged other artists to rap over them, resulting in some bars from Fabolous.

While fans aren't surprised that Drake continues to see success, some supporters think he might have Joe Budden to thank. Following the LP's original release, Budden shared some hot takes on the project, prompting a lengthy and passionate response from Drake. Upon hearing the Scary Hours edition, however, some thought he might have taken Budden's advice. It offers fans more straightforward bars than the original, seemingly aligning with Budden's suggestions. When asked about the speculation, however, Joe Budden simply stated "I have absolutely nothing to say." What do you think of Drake's For All The Dogs going No. 1 again? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

