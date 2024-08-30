KAYTRANADA Explains Why Drake Didn't Reach Out To Him Again For "Honestly, Nevermind"

Drake missed out on a generational opportunity...

2024 really is the year of Drake hate, although this most recent example in that saga is not only not a hater example, but also not new information, either. Moreover, KAYTRANADA recently engaged in a new interview with Vulture in which he revealed some extra details about the 6ix God and his team once approaching him to produce on the OVO mogul's 2022 house album, Honestly, Nevermind. The Canadian producer recalled once again how the approach came about, and this time around, he theorized as to what it was about his response that prompted Drizzy's camp to never reach out again to make the link-up happen.

"[KAYTRANADA] was approached at a Coachella after-party in L.A. to make beats for Honestly, Nevermind, and though he says it would have been 'an honor,' he later overheard that it fell through because his casual response — 'Sure, hit me up' — lacked fawning enthusiasm," the article read. "Was I supposed to be like, ‘Oh my God, for real? Drake?’ I’m not like that," he added. This lines up pretty well with what KAYTRA had already said about this moment.

KAYTRANADA Revisits The Story Of Almost Working On Drake's Honestly, Nevermind

"I met Drake in L.A. one time, and that was it, really," KAYTRANADA expressed during an interview with MONTREALITY last December. "At one point, one of his boys was like, ‘Your boy wants some beats. He’s gonna do a house album.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, hit me up.' That’s my thing: anybody that wanna work with me, just hit me up. Maybe my reaction rubbed them the wrong way, but I was just saying, ‘Hey, if you’re serious, hit me up, let’s work, for real.'" The TIMELESS creative then never heard from The Boy again, and although this isn't really cause for any sort of beef, it landed in the perfect context for those discussions.

But let's not pit one Canadian artist against another. Rather, we hope that Drake and KAYTRANADA eventually link up and make some magic together. After all, we saw how much the latter could add to a lyricist's sonic pallet thanks to his work with Mach-Hommy and 03 Greedo earlier in 2024. If "#RICHAXXHAITIAN" doesn't convince you that Aubrey needs to hop on KAYTRA's production, we don't know what will.

