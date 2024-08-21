Beyonce Threatens Donald Trump With Legal Action Over Use Of "Freedom"

Beyonce isn't happy with the Trump campaign.

Beyonce has threatened to take legal action against former President Donald Trump after his team included her song, “Freedom,” in a recent video on social media. In the clip, Trump walks down off of an airplane as the track plays in the background. Its use is ironic, considering Vice President Kamala Harris has been using it throughout her campaign. Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung posted the 13-second clip on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

It comes after Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, used the song in a new promotional video narrated by Jeffrey Wright. “What kind of America do we want?” Wright asks in the ad. “One where we’re divided, angry, depressed? C’mon! We’re Americans! Fascism? We conquered it. The Moon? Landed on it. The future? Building it. Freedom? Nobody loves it more.”

Beyonce Accepts "Best Urban Contemporary Album" Grammy For "Lemonade"

The latest drama for Harris comes after she's been appearing at the Democratic National Convention throughout the week. Several key figures in the party spoke on her behalf at the vent, including Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and more. Biden, who successfully ran with her at his side in 2020, said supporting Harris in this election will “preserve our democracy,” and confront the “clear and present threats to our very democracy.”

She picked Tim Walz as her own running mate, earlier this month, to the excitement of many young progressives in the party. Walz has served as the 41st governor of Minnesota since 2019. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is bringing along JD Vance out of Ohio. Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

