Tina Knowles Fires Back At Candace Owens For Spreading False Beyonce Rumor

Tina Knowles wasn't standing for the misinformation.

Tina Knowles fired back at Candace Owens after the far-right political commentator accused her daughter, Beyonce, of taking $10 million in exchange for her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election. Owens made the accusation in a video on Instagram, which has since received a "False Information" warning from third-party fact-checkers.

Knowles wrote: “So this has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It’s called False Information. Sadly, other platforms with a lack of integrity still have it up. The lie is that Beyoncé was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris. When in fact, Beyoncé did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’s rally in Houston,” Knowles wrote.

Tina Knowles Speaks During Allure Best Of Beauty: The Live Event

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Tina Knowles speaks onstage during Allure Best of Beauty: The Live Event at Chelsea Industrial on October 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Allure)

“In fact she actually paid for her own flights for her and her team, and total Glam," Knowles continued. "They are not only lying and disrespecting Beyonce’s name but they are trying to further discredit the power of our vice president! When does the lies and rumors stop? Of course you won’t see this in the news !!!!!” Fans were loving the clap-back in the comments section of Knowles' post. "I love how Ms Tina isn’t letting the media play with her daughters name," one user wrote. Another remarked: "DRAG HER."

Tina Knowles Calls Out Candace Owens