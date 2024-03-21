Erykah Badu Asks Jay-Z To Squash Beyonce Beef, Bey's Publicist Responds

Erykah Badu felt the wrath of the Beyhive recently after she suggested that Beyoncé copied her look for the COWBOY CARTER album cover. Moreover, any reader with minimal exposure to social media knows that her fanbase is quite ardent, and they clapped back with staunch defense. In fact, this led the Neo-soul legend to call on Jay-Z to call off these attacks, which was probably in quite the joking manner indicating that it's not really that serious. After all, taking inspiration and finding common ground as far as style can be its own form of homage, especially between two titans of Black female artistry.

"To Jay-Z. Say something Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me?? [laughing emoji]," Erykah Badu tweeted recently. What's more is that Beyonce's publicist seemed to respond as well, posting a video compilation of her many braided looks over the years. "She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always. #criticswithoutcredentials," Yvette Noel-Schure captioned her Instagram post. It's also worth noting that when Badu made similar claims in the past, the Houston superstar actually responded to them by paying her more tribute and giving her more credit.

Read More: Jay-Z & Beyonce Under Fire For “COWBOY CARTER” Rollout, Azealia Banks Shares Lengthy Rant

Erykah Badu & Beyonce's Publicist Respond to COWBOY CARTER Comparison Backlash

As such, it's clear to see that there is a lot of mutual respect here, even if it's obscured by what many see as an egotistical assumption. Given her status as one of the biggest musical influences of the past 30 years, Erykah Badu knows very well the ground she paved for others. But it's very possible for icons like Beyonce to take that fertile ground and grow their own tree from it while recognizing the roots in open ways. Another example of this, albeit a purely musical and collaborative one, is the "On & On" creative's upcoming appearance on Rapsody's next album.

Meanwhile, with hype for COWBOY CARTER reaching all-time highs, we're sure that the Beyhive will continue to stand up for their leader. Hopefully the next crossover exchanges between the fanbase and other artists are more explicitly appreciative and thankful. The last thing the world needs is for division to affect these indelible entertainers. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Erykah Badu, Beyonce, and Jay-Z.

Read More: Erykah Badu Goes All Natural With Scantily Clad Set Of Pictures